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US and China agree to postpone new trade tariffs until 2027

World

The United States and China have agreed to postpone the implementation of new trade tariffs following a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the U. S., his first in 11 years.

US-China relations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
US-China relations

Under the agreement reached between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Washington will suspend the introduction of new tariffs on Chinese consumer goods until January 10, 2027. In exchange, Beijing will increase its purchases of American agricultural products.

The discussions also covered the supply of rare earth metals, the development of artificial intelligence, and the situations in Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula, and the Middle East.

The trade dispute between the two economies centered on mutual restrictions: the U. S. blocked the export of chips and dual-use technologies, while China limited the supply of rare earth metals required for American industry.

U.S. Gains China Gains
Increased agricultural purchases Tariff deferral until 2027
Access to rare earth metals Supplies of high-tech chips and aircraft

The freeze on tariffs is intended to curb the rise of consumer prices. Both nations face economic risks if trade relations are completely severed, which supports the likelihood of extending the current truce.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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