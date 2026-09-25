Mali backs Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara at UN session

Mali has reaffirmed its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara. During a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop stated that granting autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by User: (WT-shared) Radouane at wts wikivoyage is licensed under Public domain Casablanca, Morocco

Bolivia is establishing a diplomatic mission in Rabat. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Bolivian Foreign Minister Hector Francisco Huanca Gutierrez announced the opening of an embassy, alongside a trade office in Dakhla to facilitate the entry of Bolivian goods into African markets.

Preliminary results of Morocco's parliamentary elections place the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) in first place, according to Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftita. Voter turnout in southern provinces exceeded the national average, reaching 80.17% in Aousserd and 79.52% in El Aaiún.

Morocco's National Railways Office (ONCF) received the UIC Sustainability Impact Award 2026 in Berlin for its Rewater Train project. The system, currently active in Casablanca and expanding to Kenitra and Tangier, recycles 97% of water and reduces the consumption of new resources by 70%. Total recycled water has surpassed 8,000 cubic meters.

Abnormal heat affected Morocco in late September, with temperatures 3 to 12 degrees above seasonal norms in several regions. On September 21, temperatures reached 42 degrees in Smara, 41 degrees in Taroudant and Agadir, and 40 degrees in Guelmim.