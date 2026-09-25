World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Mali backs Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara at UN session

World

Mali has reaffirmed its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara. During a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop stated that granting autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute.

Casablanca, Morocco
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by User: (WT-shared) Radouane at wts wikivoyage is licensed under Public domain
Casablanca, Morocco

Bolivia is establishing a diplomatic mission in Rabat. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Bolivian Foreign Minister Hector Francisco Huanca Gutierrez announced the opening of an embassy, alongside a trade office in Dakhla to facilitate the entry of Bolivian goods into African markets.

Preliminary results of Morocco's parliamentary elections place the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) in first place, according to Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftita. Voter turnout in southern provinces exceeded the national average, reaching 80.17% in Aousserd and 79.52% in El Aaiún.

Morocco's National Railways Office (ONCF) received the UIC Sustainability Impact Award 2026 in Berlin for its Rewater Train project. The system, currently active in Casablanca and expanding to Kenitra and Tangier, recycles 97% of water and reduces the consumption of new resources by 70%. Total recycled water has surpassed 8,000 cubic meters.

Abnormal heat affected Morocco in late September, with temperatures 3 to 12 degrees above seasonal norms in several regions. On September 21, temperatures reached 42 degrees in Smara, 41 degrees in Taroudant and Agadir, and 40 degrees in Guelmim.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Putin recalls long-serving ambassadors to UK and France amid strained relations
World
Putin recalls long-serving ambassadors to UK and France amid strained relations
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
Americas
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
Popular
Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China

The project aims to cut transport distances by 4,000 kilometers for Siberian cargo, reducing the 80% revenue loss Kuzbass coal producers face from logistics.

Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
Trump Welcomes Xi in Washington as China-US Talks Raise Stakes for Russia
17 servicemen swept into the Caspian Sea during military drills in Kazakhstan
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
Europe debates how to respond to Russia’s return to global sport Andrey Mihayloff Mounting debt crisis: Europe borrows more to pay old debts Alexander Artamonov Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions Lyuba Lulko
Putin in Miami: US invites Russia’s president to G20 after imposing new sanctions
China increases Russian oil imports by 41.3% in August
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Last materials
Mali backs Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara at UN session
Kazakhstan's gold mines and licenses surface on Threads with price tags up to $70 million
Thick antibacterial mucus makes the tench resilient to infection and toxins
Autumn 2026 brings a comeback for leopard print and low-rise styles
Using a Plumbing Snake to Clear Sinks Without Damaging Pipes
Europe debates how to respond to Russia’s return to global sport
China restricts fuel exports as gasoline and diesel reserves hit multi-year lows
Japan diversifies oil imports to reduce dependence on Middle Eastern suppliers
AvtoVAZ launches Lada Azimut crossover with 20,000-unit target for 2027
East Asian beauty standards adopt animal face visual classification
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.