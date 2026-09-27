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Kyrgyzstan to launch first domestic satellite to monitor agriculture

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch its first domestically produced satellite, marking a transition from reliance on international data providers to independent Earth observation. The spacecraft, developed over 2.5 years by the state-owned JSC Kyrgyz Asman, is scheduled for launch on October 1 via a SpaceX rocket from California.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by José Furtado, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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Agricultural Intelligence as Primary Driver

While the project carries symbolic weight, its immediate economic application is narrow: the agricultural sector. The government intends to use the satellite's data to monitor crop health, analyze pasture quality, and detect drought markers to forecast yields more accurately.

According to Erlíst Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, agricultural development is the priority, though the satellite will also be used for monitoring glaciers and water resources-critical assets for the mountainous republic.

Structural Shift: Data Sovereignty vs. Cost

For years, Kyrgyz specialists relied on commercial and international satellite programs. The transition to a proprietary system changes the nature of data access. Baktýbek Sultanaliev, Director of the Institute of Machine Science, Automation and Geomechanics, notes that the value lies in gaining direct access to raw data rather than processed third-party feeds.

However, the move introduces a new financial burden. Environmental expert Uvasip Amanbaev points out that owning a satellite is only the first step; the real cost lies in the downstream processing. Accurate forecasting requires significant investment in data analysis and specialized software to turn raw imagery into actionable government decisions.

Engineering Experience Over Scientific Breakthrough

The project is less a scientific leap and more an industrial pilot. The National Academy of Sciences is using this launch to build a foundation for a broader national remote sensing infrastructure and inter-departmental data exchange.

Sultanaliev admits the first satellite will not revolutionize the country's science, but it establishes a domestic engineering baseline and a framework for the future commercial use of space technology. The project is fully state-funded, with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry managing the interests of the sole shareholder, the Cabinet of Ministers.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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