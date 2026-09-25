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China plans vaccine technology transfers to Africa via pharmaceutical cluster

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China is expanding its pharmaceutical footprint in Africa through the Cité médicale de Chine (CMC), a 3,000-hectare pharmaceutical cluster located in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province. The hub integrates R&D centers, manufacturing plants, and logistics for over 1,300 companies, including 14 multinational corporations.

Marburg fever covered Rwanda
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ebola_Vaccine_Study_in_West_Africa_(33833442616).jpg by NIAID
Marburg fever covered Rwanda

CMC CEO Jessica Wong told Fraternité Matin that the cluster intends to transfer vaccine production technologies to African nations. A tripartite agreement has already been established between the company RecBio, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Icgeb) regional center, and the government of Zimbabwe to transfer vaccine development technologies to the country.

The cluster aims to replicate this model in South Africa and Ethiopia to establish autonomous biopharmaceutical production. Additionally, a company within the park will provide rapid pathogen testing systems to combat infectious diseases and malaria.

CMC will also designate a specific plant to manufacture treatments for chronic metabolic conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, tailored for the African market.

To manage these initiatives, China and Africa are establishing a coordination mechanism centered at the Icgeb regional center. This framework includes:

  • Joint research and professional training;
  • Alignment of regulatory standards for drug certification and approval;
  • Legal analysis of partner countries' legislation to facilitate market entry for CMC companies.

The CMC is China's only high-tech pharmaceutical zone managed jointly by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Health Commission, the state administrations for medical products and traditional Chinese medicine, and the Jiangsu provincial government.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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