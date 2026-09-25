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Kazakhstan's gold mines and licenses surface on Threads with price tags up to $70 million

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Gold exploration licenses and mining projects in Kazakhstan are increasingly appearing as listings on the social network Threads, with asking prices reaching $70 million. The trend follows record-high gold prices, turning the platform into an informal marketplace for subsoil use rights.

Gold coins and bars
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gold coins and bars

From Low-End Licenses to Industrial Assets

Current listings vary from simple exploration permits to fully equipped sites. Recent offers include:

  • High-End Asset: An anonymous seller (a_latipov) is listing an operating gold mine with 9 tons of reserves for $70 million. The seller requires proof of funds before disclosing the location or details.
  • Industrial Infrastructure: A project in the Kyzylorda region, listed by account geolog. a.expert, includes seven objects in one ore field. The asset features a camp for 150 people, a crushing complex, a 32 km power line, and preliminary installation of vat leaching equipment. Proven reserves (C1+C2) stand at 2,888.9 kg, with predicted resources (P1) estimated at 32.677 tons.
  • Development Project: A project in the Abay region (near Semey) called Zhangiz-Tobe is available for either a 30% stake or a 100% buyout. The current holder claims 372 kg of proven reserves and 500 kg of predicted potential. The owner states that 200 million (currency not specified) has already been invested in drilling; he is now seeking 300 million to secure a mining license and a further 1 billion to launch production.
  • Entry-Level Licenses: Other listings include a 600-hectare exploration project for 60 million tenge and various offers for "placer gold" prospecting across 11 regions.

Status of Assets

The majority of these offers are for exploration licenses rather than active production. While some sellers claim "ready-made assets," the evidence suggests most are in the prospecting or pre-production phase, requiring significant capital injection to move toward actual extraction.

Some listings rely on Soviet-era geological data and archive reports, while others provide modern state commission (GKZ) protocols on reserves. The shift toward social media listings indicates a push to bypass traditional brokerage or official government tenders to find private equity and strategic partners.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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