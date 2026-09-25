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Japan diversifies oil imports to reduce dependence on Middle Eastern suppliers

World

Japan is restructuring its energy sector to end its long-term reliance on Middle Eastern oil. The government will provide 15 billion yen (approximately $95 million) in subsidies to private refineries to modernize their facilities for processing lighter grades of crude.

Tokyo, Japan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by parisli72, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Tokyo, Japan

The move addresses logistics risks in the Strait of Hormuz and aligns Japan more closely with the U.S. energy system. As Middle Eastern suppliers lose market share, U.S. exports to Japan have seen a sharp increase, positioning Japan as a primary Asian client for Washington.

Infrastructure Adaptation

Japan's 19 refineries were largely designed for the "heavy" high-sulfur crude typical of the Persian Gulf. Because distillation columns and purification systems are calibrated for these specific parameters, switching to lighter sorts-such as U.S. shale oil or South Sudanese crude-requires technical modifications.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that these subsidies act as a state insurance premium for energy security, as private companies are reluctant to bear the costs of re-equipping plants amid market volatility. The government may increase the initial 15 billion yen funding if diversification accelerates. The goal is to adapt hydrotreating and cracking units, allowing companies to switch suppliers based on market conditions.

Market Shift: U.S. vs. Middle East

Import data reflects a significant pivot. In 2025, the U.S. share of Japan's oil imports was 3.8%. By June 2026, the U.S. rose to the second-largest supplier, accounting for 32.2% of total purchases (over 20 million barrels). Conversely, the total share of Middle Eastern countries dropped from 90% to 62.3%.

Former dominant suppliers, including the UAE (43.3% in 2025) and Saudi Arabia (39.3%), are losing ground. Japan is now testing shipments from Alaska, Ecuador, and South Sudan. This indicates a preference for politically predictable American oil over cheaper alternatives.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted to Pravda.Ru that while Japan is sacrificing economic efficiency for diversification, this shift creates a new dependency on Washington, which could potentially use resource exports as political leverage.

Diversification and Economic Impact

Tokyo is also integrating smaller exporters to further dilute risk. Recent imports include shipments from Russia (1.2%), Australia (1.2%), Malaysia (0.6%), and South Sudan (0.4%).

While refinery modernization allows Japan to manage reserves more effectively if major transport arteries are blocked, experts warn of domestic price hikes. Labor market economist Irina Kostina told Pravda.Ru that U.S. crude is more expensive due to logistics, which could lead to higher gasoline and electricity prices for Japanese consumers, potentially fueling inflation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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