Putin recalls long-serving ambassadors to UK and France amid strained relations

President Vladimir Putin has replaced Russia's ambassadors to the United Kingdom and France, recalling Andrey Kelin from London and Alexey Meshkov from Paris. Both diplomats had served significantly longer than the typical four-to-five-year tour of duty, with their tenures largely coinciding with a sharp deterioration in Russia's relations with European countries following 2022.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Krokodyl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Russian Embassy in London

Long Tenures End, New Roles Emerge

Andrey Kelin, who had led the Russian mission in London since November 2019, was formally released from his post. His departure was anticipated, as the 69-year-old diplomat himself indicated last summer that his assignment was nearing its end. Reports from RBC, citing sources, suggested Kelin might transition to the Federation Council, potentially succeeding former Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. The Russian Foreign Ministry later confirmed that Kelin's work in London was concluding as planned.

Alexey Meshkov's future has also been clarified. On the same day Putin dismissed him as ambassador to France and Monaco, where he had served since October 2017, Vitaly Korolev, the governor of the Tver region, appointed the 67-year-old diplomat as a senator representing the region. This indicates that Meshkov's move is not a departure from public service but rather a transition from the diplomatic corps to the Federation Council, as reported by Kommersant.

Extended Service in a Difficult Climate

Both Kelin and Meshkov served considerably longer than the standard diplomatic assignment. Kelin was in London for nearly seven years, while Meshkov's tenure in Paris spanned nearly nine years. Crucially, the bulk of their service occurred during a period of intense strain between Russia and European nations, particularly after 2022.

Successors Not Yet Named

The identities of the new ambassadors to London and Paris have not yet been officially announced. Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova has previously emphasized that ambassadorial appointments are the prerogative of the president. Typically, a charge d'affaires leads the diplomatic mission until a new head is appointed.

Policy Shifts Remain Unclear

At present, these personnel changes appear to mark the conclusion of extended diplomatic postings and the reassignment of experienced diplomats to new responsibilities. Any definitive conclusions about a shift in Russian policy toward the United Kingdom and France can only be drawn once the candidates for the new ambassadorial positions are revealed, along with the specific objectives set for them.