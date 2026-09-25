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Algeria severs diplomatic ties with United Arab Emirates over years-long geopolitical conflict

World

Algeria has severed diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, capping a years-long geopolitical conflict rooted in regional security and the Palestinian issue. On September 10, Algerian authorities ordered the UAE mission to leave the country within 48 hours.

Algeria
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludovic Courtès, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Algeria

The crisis began to build in 2020 when Algeria criticized Abu Dhabi for signing the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel. According to historian and politician Darya Mitina, these agreements ignored Palestinian interests and facilitated the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the establishment of new settlements for the economic benefit of Israel, the US, and the EU.

Algeria views the UAE as an Israeli proxy in North Africa. This tension is compounded by the relationship between Morocco and Israel, as both nations move to upgrade their diplomatic representations-a move Algeria interprets as a threat to its national security.

In 2024, Algeria accused the UAE of collaborating with Morocco and Israel to destabilize its internal affairs. These accusations include the funding of anti-Algerian media and support for separatist movements in the Kabylie region. Furthermore, the Algerian presidency has pointed to the presence of Emirati funding in various African conflict zones, specifically citing the support of General Haftar's Libyan National Army in Libya, as well as involvement in Sudan and Mali.

Territorial disputes also fuel the divide. The UAE recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and provides weapons to Rabat, contradicting Algeria's opposition to colonial legacies in the region. This shift occurs as France's influence in its former colony declines, giving way to new regional alliances.

Economic friction has further strained relations. The UAE is accused of undermining the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline project in favor of competing routes. In response, Algeria is diversifying its energy markets, seeking new buyers and redirecting fuel tankers toward Asia.

The prospects for reconciliation remain low. Algeria has restricted air travel with the UAE and moved closer to Saudi Arabia, a primary regional competitor of the Emirates. The trajectory of the relationship will now depend on the positions of both states and the scale of US policy in the Middle East.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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