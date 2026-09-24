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Twelve Dead and Several Missing After Caspian Sea Naval Drill Accident

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

A soldier rescued after a catastrophic accident during naval exercises in the Mangystau region remains in stable but serious condition, the regional health department reported.

Military exercises Caucasus 2012
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Military exercises Caucasus 2012

The survivor is currently receiving medical care at the regional multidisciplinary hospital under constant physician supervision.

The incident occurred on September 24 during a training mission on the Caspian coast. According to the Ministry of Defense, a sudden deterioration in weather and strengthening winds swept 19 personnel into the sea. According to most recent reports, 12 soldiers were confirmed dead, three were rescued, and search operations continue for the remaining missing personnel.

The tragedy has triggered a high-level state response. A criminal case has been opened, with the Prosecutor General's Office overseeing the investigation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a day of national mourning.

A government commission, led by Vice-Premier Kanat Bozumbayev, has arrived in the region to coordinate inter-agency efforts and provide support to the victims' families.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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