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Senegal forces global mining giants to change their entire strategy

World

Senegal is revising its mining code to shift its economic model from raw material extraction to domestic processing. Mining and Geology Minister Sheikh Omar Seck stated the reforms aim to limit the export of unprocessed resources and increase the role of national private businesses in value chains.

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Seck noted that previous legislation from 1988, 2003, and 2016 focused on attracting foreign investment and establishing special funds, but many control and revenue distribution mechanisms in the 2016 code failed to operate in practice. Dakar now intends to leverage the global demand for critical minerals used in the green energy transition to compel mining companies to invest in local processing facilities.

The Minister identified high electricity costs and a lack of capital as the primary obstacles to industrialization. Seck called the cost of energy the main weakness in the competitiveness of Senegal's industry. To address this, the government is pursuing a "gas-to-industry" project to provide factories with cheaper fuel from the country's own gas fields.

Regarding financing, the government stated that Senegal's banking system and regional credit organizations are currently unable to provide loans for capital-intensive mining projects. Consequently, the government has asked banking associations and the regional stock exchange to develop financing tools for local companies to enable them to compete with foreign corporations in the extraction and processing sectors.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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