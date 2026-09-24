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Political shifts and lack of public support derail Berlin's Olympic dreams

World

Berlin has officially withdrawn its bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036, 2040, or 2044, leaving Munich and the Rhine-Ruhr region as Germany’s remaining contenders for the international sporting event.

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

Public Support and Political Shifts Derail Berlin's Olympic Ambitions

The decision marks a significant turning point for the German capital, which struggled to build sufficient public backing for the massive undertaking. Unlike Munich and the Rhine-Ruhr area, where referendums showed strong public support—around 66% in favor—Berlin did not hold a similar vote. Meanwhile, opposition groups actively gathered signatures to force their own plebiscite, highlighting a deep divide within the city.

Political winds also shifted decisively against the bid. The September 20 election saw the Left Party emerge victorious, with their mayoral candidate, Elif Eralp, having vocally opposed hosting the Olympics due to more pressing urban issues. The Green Party also maintained its opposition. This electoral outcome created a precarious environment for securing the sustained political commitment necessary for such a long-term project.

Economic Projections Clash with Lingering Doubts and Urgent Needs

At the heart of the debate lay the projected costs and Berlin's existing priorities. Proponents of the Olympic bid presented a seemingly favorable financial picture, estimating organization costs at approximately €4.82 billion against projected revenues of €5.24 billion, suggesting a potential profit of around €420 million. This sum was earmarked for essential investments in schools and local sports initiatives, with claims that 97% of the required sports infrastructure was already in place.

However, critics countered that these optimistic figures failed to account for the significant risks of cost overruns. They pointed to the inevitable need for modernizing existing arenas and constructing new facilities, noting that major international events historically exceed their initial budgets. This concern was amplified against the backdrop of Berlin's severe housing shortages, deteriorating infrastructure, and mounting social spending demands.

The Modern Olympic Paradox: Prestige vs. Public Mandate

The situation in Berlin underscores a growing paradox in the modern Olympic movement. While cities continue to vie for the Games to attract investment, boost tourism, and enhance international prestige, these traditional benefits are no longer sufficient. A successful Olympic bid now requires not only economic viability but also a demonstrable and enduring public mandate that can withstand changes in city governance.

Berlin's inability to provide such assurances ultimately sealed its withdrawal from the race, highlighting the complex challenges cities face in balancing the allure of hosting the Olympics with the immediate needs and desires of their citizens.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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