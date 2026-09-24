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Turkish Safi Holding registers AIFC entity for $200m Kazakh sugar refinery

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Turkish businessmen Safi Atakan, Farukh Safi, and Umit Safi have registered Safi Kazakh Sugar Company within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to facilitate the construction of a sugar refinery in Kazakhstan.

Development of the region
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Development of the region

The Setup

The newly formed entity, registered on September 23, serves as a holding vehicle for the acquisition and management of subsidiaries involved in sugar production and retail. The company's initial registered capital is $100,000.

Project Scale and Capital

Safi Holding aims to build a plant with a production capacity of 140,000 tonnes of sugar per year. According to figures provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, the estimated capital expenditure for the project ranges between $150 million and $200 million.

Background

Safi Holding is a diversified Turkish conglomerate with existing assets in mining, shipping, port operations, and sugar refining.

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