India drives BRICS shift to local currency trade settlement at New Delhi Conclave

India is pushing for a shift in cross-border financial architecture within the BRICS bloc, focusing on the interoperability of payment messaging channels and the settlement of trade and investments in local currencies. Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Anuradha Thakur detailed these developments during the SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2026, signaling a move to reduce reliance on traditional global payment systems.

Photo: brics.br by Marcio Ferreira is licensed under Free More info Meeting of the BRICS Transport Working Group

The initiative aims to establish a payment framework that is low-cost and transparent while respecting the specific national priorities of member states. This shift is part of a broader strategic transition where India is moving from requesting a seat at the table to actively shaping global economic governance. The push is backed by India's macroeconomic growth, with GDP rising from $2.5 trillion to $4.3 trillion, alongside a significant reduction in extreme poverty from 27.1% to 2.6%.

Beyond payment systems, India is diversifying its trade footprint. Since 2021, New Delhi has signed nine free trade agreements covering 38 countries. The government's economic diplomacy has expanded into high-stakes sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, energy transition, and digital public infrastructure.

Regarding domestic liquidity, Secretary Thakur addressed the impact of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits. While system liquidity peaked at ₹11.16 trillion in early September, it cooled to ₹4.34 trillion by September 23. The government views this volatility as manageable and not a cause for concern.

The strengthening of India's financial standing is further evidenced by the global positioning of its banking sector, with the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank now ranking among the top 100 banks worldwide by asset size. This domestic scale, combined with the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026, underscores India's intent to reform international financial institutions to better represent emerging economies.