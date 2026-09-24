India and EU set to finalize free trade deal, reshaping trade flows

A free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union is expected to restructure trade and investment flows between New Delhi and Copenhagen.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stella Vogt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ EU flag

The agreement focuses on three primary areas: increasing Indian exports to Denmark, attracting Danish capital into India's industrial sector, and tightening controls over intellectual property.

Danish businesses intend to move portions of their production capacities to India. These investments aim to establish factories that serve both the Indian domestic market and export needs, potentially positioning India as a production hub for Danish companies.

The deal includes provisions for the protection of intellectual property rights. This mechanism is intended to reduce risks during technology transfers and product launches for both Danish corporations and Indian startups.