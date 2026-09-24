Astana Motors to assemble Omoda C5 Plus crossover in Kazakhstan's Almaty

Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan has secured the Vehicle Type Approval (OTTS) for the Omoda C5 Plus, confirming the crossover will be produced at the company's multi-brand plant in Almaty.
The C5 Plus is a distinct update to the existing C5 lineup, featuring revised dimensions and updated hardware. The vehicle measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,824 mm in width, and 1,588 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,630 mm.
The drivetrain consists of a 1.5-liter TCI turbo engine delivering 108 kW (approx. 145 hp) and 210 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h, with fuel consumption rated at 7.3 liters per 100 km.
The interior is overhauled with a 15.6-inch 2K central display and an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 platform. Higher trim levels include:
The Omoda C5 Plus is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on the official OMODA & JAECOO Kazakhstan website. This move follows similar approvals for the Jaecoo J5 and J7 PHEV for local assembly in Almaty.
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