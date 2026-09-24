World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Astana Motors to assemble Omoda C5 Plus crossover in Kazakhstan's Almaty

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan has secured the Vehicle Type Approval (OTTS) for the Omoda C5 Plus, confirming the crossover will be produced at the company's multi-brand plant in Almaty.

Chery Omoda 5
Photo: Wikipedia by Zoerides, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Chery Omoda 5

Production and Specifications

The C5 Plus is a distinct update to the existing C5 lineup, featuring revised dimensions and updated hardware. The vehicle measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,824 mm in width, and 1,588 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,630 mm.

The drivetrain consists of a 1.5-liter TCI turbo engine delivering 108 kW (approx. 145 hp) and 210 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h, with fuel consumption rated at 7.3 liters per 100 km.

Equipment and Features

The interior is overhauled with a 15.6-inch 2K central display and an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 platform. Higher trim levels include:

  • 50W wireless charging;
  • 540-degree surround-view camera system;
  • Ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control;
  • 18-inch wheels (down from 17-inch in base versions);
  • Up to six airbags.

The Omoda C5 Plus is currently listed as "Coming Soon" on the official OMODA & JAECOO Kazakhstan website. This move follows similar approvals for the Jaecoo J5 and J7 PHEV for local assembly in Almaty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Kazakhstan
Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models
Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land
Animal
Ten lions poisoned in Tanzania’s famous reserve as humans and predators clash over land
Popular
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations

Combat footage of a Russian T-90M tank surviving repeated strikes and continuing its mission has prompted renewed debate among Western military experts over the vulnerability of tanks and the growing role of drones on the modern battlefield.

The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas'
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America Andrey Mihayloff The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations Andrey Nikolaev Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home Lyuba Lulko
INEOS shuts Europe’s last major acetyls plants as energy costs soar
Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Last materials
Astana Motors to assemble Omoda C5 Plus crossover in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Geely's new 2.2 MW charger boosts EV battery from 10% to 70% in 4.5 minutes
NATO remains united, but Europe starts preparing for a less reliable America
Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China
Bali tourists targeted by cash scams in nightclubs and exchange offices
X-ray and optical maps reveal how gas flows, superwinds and collisions reshape galaxies
Modular style: Autumn 2026 new wardrobe architecture
Kazakhstan seeks IAEA support for nuclear power workforce and cancer diagnostics
'Russian' Depardieu moves his French winery under Belgian control to save on taxes
China unlikely to support India's bid for permanent UNSC seat – John Bolton
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.