Kazakhstan seeks IAEA support for nuclear power workforce and cancer diagnostics

Kazakhstan used the 70th IAEA General Conference to address the human resource requirements for its first nuclear power plants and the expansion of nuclear medicine, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53368582 by From Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ IAEA Building

Workforce and Infrastructure

Delegates met with international experts to discuss training specialists for the nuclear energy sector and building the required educational infrastructure. The Ministry did not disclose specific training programs, timelines, or the number of personnel required.

Medical Applications

Separate sessions focused on the production of radiopharmaceuticals and cancer diagnostics. Discussions included the implementation of proton therapy for oncology treatment.

Industry Positioning

At the opening of Kazakhstan's national pavilion, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi cited the country's commitment to safe and peaceful nuclear energy. In a national statement, Kazakhstan defined its priorities as:

nuclear industry development;

nuclear and radiation safety;

scientific and technical cooperation;

workforce training.

Additionally, a meeting marked the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site, focusing on the study of nuclear test consequences and the evolution of modern nuclear science.