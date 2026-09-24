Kazakhstan used the 70th IAEA General Conference to address the human resource requirements for its first nuclear power plants and the expansion of nuclear medicine, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Delegates met with international experts to discuss training specialists for the nuclear energy sector and building the required educational infrastructure. The Ministry did not disclose specific training programs, timelines, or the number of personnel required.
Separate sessions focused on the production of radiopharmaceuticals and cancer diagnostics. Discussions included the implementation of proton therapy for oncology treatment.
At the opening of Kazakhstan's national pavilion, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi cited the country's commitment to safe and peaceful nuclear energy. In a national statement, Kazakhstan defined its priorities as:
Additionally, a meeting marked the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site, focusing on the study of nuclear test consequences and the evolution of modern nuclear science.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Combat footage of a Russian T-90M tank surviving repeated strikes and continuing its mission has prompted renewed debate among Western military experts over the vulnerability of tanks and the growing role of drones on the modern battlefield.