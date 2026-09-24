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Kazakhstan military drills accident

17 servicemen swept into the Caspian Sea during military drills in Kazakhstan

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Seventeen servicemen were swept into the Caspian Sea by a wave during military exercises on the coast of Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region.

The emergency alert was received from the duty officer of a naval base today, September 24, at around 11:20 a. m. The incident occurred near the Omir Glamping recreation base, 43 kilometers from Aktau.

The incident took place during a training exercise involving a landing from the Kaysar military vessel at a depth of one meter. The exercise was conducted by servicemen from military unit 29011 together with personnel from military unit 21814 of the Kazakhstan Navy.

Because of a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and heavy seas, 17 people were swept into the water. They included 15 sailors, one officer and one contract serviceman.

"As of 12:00 p. m., according to the Emergency Medical Service, the bodies of eight people who died have been found at the scene,” blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev of Aktau wrote in a publication.

Further details and precise information are still being clarified. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense said it was preparing an official statement on the incident.

A previous deadly military exercise in Aktau

In September 2015, four armored personnel carriers carrying servicemen sank during military exercises in Aktau. Four servicemen were killed in that incident.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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