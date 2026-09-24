17 servicemen swept into the Caspian Sea during military drills in Kazakhstan

Seventeen servicemen were swept into the Caspian Sea by a wave during military exercises on the coast of Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region.
The emergency alert was received from the duty officer of a naval base today, September 24, at around 11:20 a. m. The incident occurred near the Omir Glamping recreation base, 43 kilometers from Aktau.
The incident took place during a training exercise involving a landing from the Kaysar military vessel at a depth of one meter. The exercise was conducted by servicemen from military unit 29011 together with personnel from military unit 21814 of the Kazakhstan Navy.
Because of a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and heavy seas, 17 people were swept into the water. They included 15 sailors, one officer and one contract serviceman.
"As of 12:00 p. m., according to the Emergency Medical Service, the bodies of eight people who died have been found at the scene,” blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev of Aktau wrote in a publication.
Further details and precise information are still being clarified. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense said it was preparing an official statement on the incident.
In September 2015, four armored personnel carriers carrying servicemen sank during military exercises in Aktau. Four servicemen were killed in that incident.