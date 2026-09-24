China unlikely to support India's bid for permanent UNSC seat – John Bolton

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Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has stated that China is unlikely to support India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC), arguing that Beijing values its position as the sole Asian power among the permanent five.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping before the start of the expanded format meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State

In a discussion with PTI Videos, Bolton noted that efforts to reform the 15-member council have stalled for decades. He pointed out that adding a new permanent member requires an amendment to the UN Charter-a process that China would likely veto even if India secured broad international support.

The UNSC currently consists of five permanent members with veto power-China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US-and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. This structure has remained unchanged since 1945. India has consistently pushed for expansion to ensure the council reflects modern geopolitical realities.

Bolton mentioned that other nations, including Brazil and South Africa, are also seeking permanent status, but he expressed skepticism about the possibility of success. He characterized the UN as being in "deep trouble" due to broader institutional failures.

Turning to West Asia, Bolton argued that stability in the region depends on regime change in Tehran. He linked Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Iran's strategic pressure on Saudi Arabia and Gulf states to influence US policy, concluding that the UN is currently incapable of intervening effectively.