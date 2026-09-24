Calcutta High Court pulls up Election Commission over 'envelope' symbol allocation for TMC faction

The Calcutta High Court has criticised the Election Commission (EC) for awarding the 'envelope' symbol to the newly formed Democratic Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction ahead of by-elections in West Bengal.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Elections

The court noted that the symbol was already allocated to the Indian Secular Front, which had used it in previous contests. By granting the same symbol to a rival faction, the court ruled that the EC violated the principles of fairness and equality essential to the electoral process.

The ruling comes as West Bengal prepares for by-polls triggered by the death of a sitting Member of Parliament. The EC's decision had previously sparked concerns regarding the neutrality of the process.

The High Court has now ordered the Election Commission to reconsider its decision. It emphasised that the assignment of symbols must be transparent and impartial, ensuring no specific faction is favoured over another in sensitive electoral contexts.

The EC is now required to review the allocation and resolve the competing claims over the 'envelope' symbol to maintain the integrity of the upcoming polls.