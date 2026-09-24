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Adani Group to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035

World

Gautam Adani has committed an investment exceeding ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, marking a significant capital infusion into the state's infrastructure and industrial landscape. The group intends to distribute this capital across power distribution, renewable energy, and broader industrial development.

A critical shift in the state's energy market is the Adani Group's entry into Kolkata's power distribution sector. This move directly challenges the long-standing dominance of the R. P. Sanjiv Goenka Group in the city's electricity grid, introducing new competition to a market that has remained largely stagnant in terms of operator diversity.

From an economic standpoint, the scale of this investment is designed to trigger a multiplier effect. By upgrading power grids and expanding renewable energy capacity, the group aims to lower operational risks for other businesses, potentially drawing further private capital into the region.

The primary outcomes of this expenditure will be measured by the volume of new employment generated and the efficiency of the state's energy delivery. For the West Bengal administration, the arrival of such large-scale private investment provides a mechanism to modernize aging infrastructure without relying solely on public spending.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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