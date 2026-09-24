Chinese EVs now hold 17 of top 20 global bestselling Models

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales data for January-July 2026 reveals a widening gap between individual model success and overall brand market share. While a single American model maintains the top spot, the structural composition of the top 20 global bestsellers is now overwhelmingly Chinese.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jengtingchen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Changan UNI-T 007

The Model Paradox: Tesla's Peak vs. Chinese Volume

According to data from The World Facts, the Tesla Model Y remains the world's most sold EV, moving 654,700 units in the first seven months of 2026. However, this lead exists in isolation. Beyond the Model Y, the list is dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

The top three positions illustrate this divide:

Tesla Model Y: 654,700 units

654,700 units BYD Song Plus: 275,800 units

275,800 units Geely EX2: 267,100 units

Within the top 10, only two models-the Model Y and Model 3 (252,700 units)-are non-Chinese. The remaining eight spots are held by brands such as BYD (Yuan Up, Seagull, Dolphin), Li Auto (L6), and MG (MG 4). This trend intensifies in the top 20, where 17 of the 20 most popular models are from China; the only exceptions being Tesla and the Toyota bZ4X.

Brand-Level Saturation

When shifting from specific models to total brand volume, the scale of China's expansion becomes clearer. Data from Seasia Stats indicates that BYD has reached 4.90 million EV sales, significantly outpacing Tesla (1.75 million) and Geely (1.58 million). Other major Chinese players include SGMW (1.35 million) and SAIC Motor (1.05 million).

Established Western and Asian incumbents are increasingly pushed down the rankings: Volkswagen follows with 1.22 million, while BMW (640,000 units), Hyundai, and Kia trail behind newer entrants like Xiaomi (850,000 units) and Changan (780,000 units).

The Local Reflection: Kazakhstan's Market

The global shift toward Chinese EVs is mirrored in Kazakhstan. Local market data shows that 11 of the 20 most sold vehicles in the country are Chinese brands, suggesting that the international structural change is not just a global aggregate but a reality for Central Asian importers and consumers.

The evidence suggests a transition from a market defined by a few dominant global pioneers to one defined by a diversified fleet of Chinese mass-market options, where volume is distributed across a wide range of models rather than concentrated in a single "hit" product.