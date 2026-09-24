Kazakhstan President Tokayev links urban cleanliness to national rule of law

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the physical state of the environment directly influences civic behavior and legal compliance. Speaking at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council, the president argued that hygiene and order are prerequisites for a functioning legal system.

Photo: kremlin.ru byAdministration of the President of Russia is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The 'Broken Windows' Logic

Tokayev cited the 'broken windows' theory of urbanism to explain the connection between surroundings and social conduct. He noted that areas characterized by neglect and unsanitary conditions foster apathy and legal nihilism, whereas clean and well-lit spaces encourage polite and decent behavior.

Institutional Integration

The president positioned the "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign not as a standalone cleanup effort, but as a tool for social consolidation. He asserted that the "Taza Kazakhstan" concept and the principle of "Law and Order" are interdependent, stating that enforcing the law is impossible in conditions of chaos.

Implementation and Outlook

Tokayev claimed that public attitudes toward the environment are shifting away from indifference and aggression toward responsibility. He identified families, schools, and broader society as the primary channels for instilling these values in citizens. The president urged the public to maintain this momentum without complacency.