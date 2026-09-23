Crimes against children in Tajikistan rise by 419 cases in one year

In Tursunzoda, a 15-year-old boy named Khusrav was tied to the back of a car by his own father. The intent was to punish him; the result was death.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ilhoms, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Children in national clothes of Tajikistan

This incident, occurring in July 2025, is one of over 1,400 registered crimes against minors in Tajikistan for the year. According to the Office of the Ombudsman, this represents an increase of 419 cases compared to the previous year. The figures encompass a spectrum of violence ranging from physical assault and sexual abuse to homicide.

The vulnerability of Tajikistan's youth is a demographic reality: children make up 40% of the population. However, the gap between legislative intent and the reality in rural and urban households remains wide. In June 2025, Madina Halimova survived an attempt to drown herself and her four children in a river; her children did not survive.

The disconnect reached the United Nations in Geneva on September 18, where Tajikistan's delegation presented its progress report to the Committee on the Rights of the Child. Justice Minister Muzaffar Ashuriyon highlighted that in 2024, Tajikistan became the 67th country globally to formally outlaw the corporal punishment of children.

While the UN Committee acknowledged the legal step, members questioned the actual impact on the ground. Aisatu Allasan Mule asked how the state intends to combat entrenched social norms that treat violence against children as a routine part of upbringing.

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting minors, but the surge in reported crimes suggests that a legal ban alone is not altering the domestic environment. The UN Committee will review the actual human effect of these measures in five years.