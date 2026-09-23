India orders 160 SAT-SAAW precision glide bombs

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The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth ₹810.79 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to procure 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW). The procurement falls under the 'Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)' category, with the delivery schedule set for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 financial years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann Forget, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Indian flag

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the SAT-SAAW is a precision-guided air-to-ground glide bomb. It is compatible with Jaguar, Hawk, and Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. The weapon targets reinforced infrastructure, specifically enemy runways, bunkers, radars, and hangars.

The system integrates 60% indigenous content. Localisation extends to critical sub-systems, including the Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse, and Twin Store Carrier.

Technically, the SAT-SAAW operates as a stand-off weapon, allowing aircraft to launch strikes from a distance of 90-100 km, depending on the release parameters. This distance prevents the launch platform from entering the immediate engagement zone of enemy air-defence systems.

Precision is handled by two layers of guidance: an indigenous GPS-based navigation system providing accuracy within 7 metres, and a seeker that narrows the margin of error to under 3 metres.