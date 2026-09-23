World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

S. Jaishankar discusses impact of proposed US sanctions act with Senator Marco Rubio

1:01
World » Asia

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has raised India's concerns with U. S. Senator Marco Rubio regarding the proposed Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, focused on how the legislation could impact India's foreign policy and existing bilateral ties.

Meeting in the Federal District
Photo: Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Federal District is licensed under public domain
Meeting in the Federal District

Jaishankar detailed India's position, arguing for a balanced regulatory approach to ensure that new sanctions do not disrupt India's economic interests or diplomatic engagements. The discussion served as a direct channel to communicate India's requirement for strategic autonomy amid shifting U. S. legislative priorities.

The two officials also discussed geopolitical developments in West Asia and Russia. While acknowledging the volatility of these regions, both agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue to manage global pressures without compromising national interests.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
Business
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Americas
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
Business
Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'
Popular
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor

A major infrastructure project in southern Primorye has fundamentally changed the logistical link between a strategic border crossing and the federal highway.

Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations Andrey Nikolaev Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home Lyuba Lulko Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe Andrey Mihayloff
America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny
Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Last materials
Three failed attempts in one day: Venezuela's opposition leader blocked from returning home
S. Jaishankar discusses impact of proposed US sanctions act with Senator Marco Rubio
Nha Trang or Mui Ne? Best bet for dry weather in Vietnam this autumn
Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas'
Higher inductive reasoning at age 13 reduces dementia risk in old age
Crimes against children in Tajikistan rise by 419 cases in one year
India orders 160 SAT-SAAW precision glide bombs
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Watermelon and carrot smoothie: Three ways to balance sweet and earthy
Lithuania Closes Residency Centers in Central Asia Over Terrorism Risks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.