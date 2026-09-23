S. Jaishankar discusses impact of proposed US sanctions act with Senator Marco Rubio

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External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has raised India's concerns with U. S. Senator Marco Rubio regarding the proposed Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, focused on how the legislation could impact India's foreign policy and existing bilateral ties.

Photo: Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Federal District is licensed under public domain Meeting in the Federal District

Jaishankar detailed India's position, arguing for a balanced regulatory approach to ensure that new sanctions do not disrupt India's economic interests or diplomatic engagements. The discussion served as a direct channel to communicate India's requirement for strategic autonomy amid shifting U. S. legislative priorities.

The two officials also discussed geopolitical developments in West Asia and Russia. While acknowledging the volatility of these regions, both agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue to manage global pressures without compromising national interests.