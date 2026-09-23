Lithuania Closes Residency Centers in Central Asia Over Terrorism Risks

Lithuania is closing its residence permit application centers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Interior Minister Martinas Katelinas announced the move on September 23, according to BNS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ilya Varlamov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kazakhstan

These offices acted as intermediaries, collecting residency applications and initiating migration procedures for foreign nationals before forwarding them to Lithuanian authorities.

The decision stems from security risk assessments. Katelinas stated that Lithuanian intelligence identified individuals from Central Asia with radical views or links to terrorism, prompting the shutdown of these processing hubs.