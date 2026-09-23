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India's refinery sector must balance energy security with net-zero goals

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India's refinery sector faces a critical tension between maintaining immediate energy security and meeting net-zero emission targets, according to industry experts at The Hindu Sustainability Summit in Chennai. The primary challenge lies in decarbonising heavy industry without triggering supply disruptions or compromising national energy stability.

Panellists at the 'Fossils to Net Zero' session argued that while renewable energy is gaining ground, the transition cannot be abrupt. For a refinery-dependent economy, any misalignment between the phase-out of fossils and the scale-up of green alternatives creates a systemic risk to fuel availability.

The discussion highlighted how geopolitical volatility continues to threaten crude oil imports, making the shift to sustainable energy not just an environmental goal, but a strategic necessity to reduce external dependence. However, the experts warned that sustainability goals must not override the immediate requirement for uninterrupted energy flow.

A key mechanism discussed to bridge this gap is the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme. While the scheme offers a financial incentive for refineries to adopt cleaner technologies, the panel noted that its success depends on strict regulatory alignment and a transparent implementation framework to avoid market inefficiency.

The consensus among policymakers and industry leaders is that India requires a dual-track strategy: securing short-term energy needs through existing infrastructure while simultaneously building the regulatory and technical capacity for a long-term transition to net-zero.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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