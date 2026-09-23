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Breeding ram sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

A breeding ram of the Arashan breed has been sold in Kyrgyzstan for $1 million. According to local media reports, the buyer was a breeder from Kazakhstan. At first glance, the price seems almost unbelievable: how can a farm animal be worth a million dollars, and what kind of return does its new owner expect to make?

Farm sheep
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wildfeuer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Farm sheep

The secret lies not in the value of the meat, but in genetics and future offspring.

The animal comes from Frankel, a ram famous among Central Asian sheep breeders. In 2023, Frankel himself was sold to Kazakhstan for $150,000. He became one of the best-known breeding rams of the young Kyrgyz Arashan breed.

The breed was officially registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2021, although breeding work had been carried out for decades. Arashan sheep are large meat-and-fat animals adapted to high-altitude pastures and steppe conditions.

The value of a breeding ram is determined by its weight, growth rate, body structure, developed musculature, endurance and, above all, its ability to pass these qualities on to its offspring.

If its lambs are consistently born large, gain weight quickly, have good meat productivity and are themselves suitable for further breeding, the value of the sire and its entire genetic line increases.

This is where the economics of a million-dollar purchase come into play.

A valuable ram can produce a large number of offspring. Its sons and daughters can be sold as breeding animals, the best of them can be used for further breeding, and the genetic material of particularly valuable sires can be distributed using modern reproductive technologies.

In effect, the buyer is acquiring not just one ram, but the right to develop and commercialize a valuable genetic line.

At the same time, $1 million is an entirely exceptional price for the market, so it should be viewed specifically as the value of a unique breeding animal rather than as a benchmark for the breed as a whole.

Another representative of the same line, Don Frankel, was also presented at the festival and was valued at $5 million. However, this was an appraisal rather than a sale at that price.

Thus, an expensive breeding ram is essentially a genetic investment. If its offspring genuinely improve the characteristics of a flock, the value of the investment is spread across dozens and hundreds of future animals. That is why a few kilograms of meat have virtually nothing to do with the price of the ram itself.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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