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Pepper spray released in Spain’s parliament after heated debate

World

An unusual incident took place in Spain’s Congress of Deputies: pepper spray was accidentally released inside the building after a heated parliamentary dispute. Several rooms had to be temporarily closed, and some people inside the building required medical attention.

Royal Palace in Madrid
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Javier Perez Montes, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Royal Palace in Madrid

It all began during a speech by Ana Belén Vázquez, an MP from the opposition People’s Party (PP). While discussing the security situation in Ceuta with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, she took out a canister of pepper spray and displayed it in the chamber.

Congress President Francina Armengol ordered her to put the canister away and called on the MP to leave the chamber.

However, the incident did not end there. According to the People’s Party, before handing the canister over to the police, Vázquez asked a member of the parliamentary staff to discharge it. The employee attempted to do so in a toilet and accidentally released its contents.

The gas spread through the ventilation system into neighbouring rooms. Part of the building had to be closed, while people who experienced irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract received medical attention.

Thus, a parliamentary dispute over security unexpectedly ended with a very real emergency inside Congress itself.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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