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INEOS shuts Europe’s last major acetyls plants as energy costs soar

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INEOS is suspending operations at all three of its major chemical plants in Hull, UK, after energy prices rose to 12 times the level seen in the United States.

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These three plants are the last remaining world-scale acetyls production facilities in Europe, producing raw materials used across a wide range of critical industries on the continent, including pharmaceuticals, clothing, cosmetics, detergents, construction materials and military explosives. Their closure therefore affects not only the chemical industry itself but also a much wider network of European manufacturers that depend on these materials.

Europe’s last major acetyls plants

The Hull facilities produce chemicals such as acetic acid, acetic anhydride and ethyl acetate, which serve as basic building blocks for products ranging from medicines and food-related applications to adhesives, coatings and consumer goods. INEOS says the three plants support almost 4,000 highly skilled jobs, including associated apprenticeship programmes, while their products are supplied to customers across Europe. The company has described the Hull operations as among the most efficient chemical plants in the world.

The decision comes despite substantial investment in the site. In 2025, INEOS invested £30 million in converting operations to hydrogen fuel, a move that reduced carbon emissions by 75%. The company has also said that material produced at Hull has a carbon footprint roughly half that of comparable US production and one-eighth that of Chinese production. Yet those efficiency gains have not been enough to offset the enormous difference in energy costs.

Energy costs undermine European industry

According to current market data cited by Reuters, British gas prices are around $23.51 per million British thermal units, compared with approximately $2.84 at the US Henry Hub benchmark. INEOS says European gas is also about eight times more expensive than production based on coal in China. Two of the Hull plants have already stopped production, while the third is due to come offline shortly.

The shutdown illustrates a broader problem facing energy-intensive European manufacturing. High gas and electricity prices have coincided with strong competition from producers in the United States and China, while European companies also face substantial carbon-related costs. INEOS has previously warned that cheap Chinese imports and high UK energy prices were putting additional pressure on its Hull operations, cutting 60 jobs at the site in 2025. The company now says the combination of energy costs and European regulatory burdens is making it impossible for even highly efficient plants to compete on global markets.

The consequences extend beyond the jobs directly connected with the Hull facilities. If Europe becomes increasingly dependent on imported acetyls, manufacturers in pharmaceuticals, construction, consumer goods and other sectors will become more exposed to global prices, transport disruptions and geopolitical risks. The closure of the continent’s last world-scale acetyls plants also raises a broader question about whether Europe can maintain domestic production of strategically important industrial materials while its manufacturers face substantially higher energy costs than competitors overseas.

Details

Ineos Group Limited is a British multinational conglomerate headquartered and registered in London. As of 2025, it was the ninth largest chemical company in the world, with additional operations in fuel, packaging and food, construction, automotive, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and professional sports. Ineos is organised into about 20 standalone business units, each with its own board and operating almost entirely independently, although founder Jim Ratcliffe, who owns a controlling interest, and his associates, who collectively own a minority share, sit on their boards occasionally.

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