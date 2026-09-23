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Indian Railways deploys Kavach 4.0 on Hyderabad Division's Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section

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Indian Railways has moved Kavach 4.0 from the testing phase to active operation, commissioning the upgraded Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on a 108-route kilometre stretch of the Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section within the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

Holiday subway train with Indian tricolor
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Santosh4118, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Holiday subway train with Indian tricolor

This deployment replaces the previous Version 3.2, which had been installed across 1,465 route kilometres on the SCR network. The transition to Version 4.0 integrates technical refinements derived from the operational data of the earlier rollout.

The technical architecture of Kavach 4.0 introduces four specific systemic changes to improve rail safety and signaling integration:

  • Precision Positioning: Higher location accuracy for exact train tracking.
  • Yard Awareness: Enhanced signal aspect data for trains operating within larger railway yards.
  • Communication Backbone: A station-to-station interface utilizing Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) for faster system integration.
  • Infrastructure Sync: A direct interface with current Electronic Interlocking Systems, removing layers between the ATP and existing signaling hardware.

Developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) and industry partners, Kavach is a SIL-4 certified system. Its primary mechanical function is to override human error; the system automatically applies brakes if a loco pilot bypasses a red signal or exceeds speed limits.

Beyond signal adherence, the system allows for the prevention of collisions between two Kavach-equipped locomotives, facilitates the transmission of emergency SOS alerts, and provides a centralized feed for live movement monitoring. The commissioning on the South Central Railway serves as the baseline for the planned wider deployment across the national network.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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