India pivots to canal-top solar systems to overcome land acquisition hurdles

India is pivoting towards canal-top photovoltaic systems to bypass the rising cost and legal hurdles of land acquisition for large-scale solar farms. By mounting panels over existing irrigation networks, the state avoids the need for dedicated land parcels while utilizing existing infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved Drone over the solar power plant

In Punjab, the deployment of 20 MW of canal-top solar has already preserved approximately 100 acres of land. The system works by installing solar modules on lightweight, corrosion-resistant frames anchored to the canal edges. This configuration creates a physical shield over the water, slowing evaporation rates and improving water conservation in arid zones.

The technical implementation requires minimal structural changes to the canals. The frames are designed to withstand local weather fluctuations without compromising the integrity of the water channel or obstructing maintenance access.

This approach is particularly viable in states with dense irrigation grids, such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Following the results of pilot projects, government agencies and private firms are now moving toward large-scale deployment to meet national renewable energy targets without expanding the physical footprint of energy infrastructure.