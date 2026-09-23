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Kazakhstan maintains low public debt relative to GDP

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin stated that the government does not intend to increase the country's public debt. Speaking at a briefing, the minister highlighted that as of July 1, 2024, the public debt stood at 38.5 trillion tenge, representing 20.9% of GDP.

Kassym-Jomart Tokaev
Photo: Openverse by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kassym-Jomart Tokaev

The Buffer and the Limit

The current debt level remains significantly below the 32% of GDP ceiling established by the state's budget management framework. Zhumangarin suggested that the actual debt-to-GDP ratio is contingent on economic growth; specifically, the growth of the GDP (the denominator) relative to the debt volume.

Structural Composition

The minister pointed to the structure of the debt as a primary stabilizer for the economy:

  • Internal Focus: Approximately 75% of the total debt is internal, reducing exposure to international market volatility and exchange rate shocks.
  • Liquidity Buffers: The state relies on substantial reserves, including the National Fund, to maintain financial stability.

While official narratives emphasize that Kazakhstan remains in the category of low-debt nations compared to global peers-some of whom exceed 100% or 200% debt-to-GDP ratios-the government's strategy currently prioritizes avoiding unplanned or non-transparent borrowing.

This stance aligns with earlier statements from the Ministry of Finance, which categorized the current debt levels as manageable and devoid of negative systemic effects on the economy.

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