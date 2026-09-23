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Supreme Court reviews Bar Council of India's authority over law curricula

1:18
World

The Supreme Court of India is reviewing whether the Bar Council of India (BCI) has exceeded its mandate by regulating the academic side of legal education. The apex court is addressing a series of petitions that challenge the BCI's control over law course curricula and admission processes, citing a potential conflict of interest.

During the proceedings, the Bench observed that while the BCI can establish general frameworks-such as the mandatory duration of a law degree-it lacks the authority to dictate specific academic nuances. This distinction separates professional licensing standards from the internal academic governance of universities.

The legal challenge follows complaints from several law schools regarding BCI interference in academic affairs. The court's intervention aims to define the boundary between maintaining national quality standards and protecting the autonomy of educational institutions to update their teaching methods and curricula.

The final ruling will determine the extent of the BCI's regulatory jurisdiction. A decision limiting the Council's power could lead to a more decentralised system of legal education, granting universities greater freedom to innovate without administrative overreach from the professional regulator.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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