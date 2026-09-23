Ayushman Bharat covers 600 million people with ₹5 lakh annual health insurance

Over 600 million people in India now have access to annual health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), marking the eighth anniversary of the healthcare programme.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the scheme has reduced out-of-pocket medical spending for poor and middle-class families. He also noted that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have recorded over 5 billion visits, shifting the focus toward primary healthcare at the village and neighbourhood levels.

Data released by Union Health Minister J P Nadda shows that 485.4 million Ayushman cards have been issued to date. Of the total covered population, more than 130 million people have already undergone medical treatment. The financial scale of the interventions is significant, with over ₹2 trillion spent on hospitalisation and care across 39,000 empanelled public and private hospitals.

According to official government records as of August 31, the scheme funded 132.5 million hospital admissions, totaling ₹2.03 trillion. These figures represent a shift in how vulnerable households manage severe illness, moving away from medical debt and toward cashless secondary and tertiary care.

Launched on September 23, 2018, AB-PMJAY acts as the financial safety net within the broader Ayushman Bharat framework. The wider programme integrates the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the Health Infrastructure Mission to coordinate care between primary clinics and specialist hospitals.