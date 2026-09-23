Hyundai recalls 5,360 Ioniq 9 EVs in US over power-folding seat defect

Hyundai is recalling 5,360 Ioniq 9 electric crossovers in the United States because the power-folding second-row seats may fail to detect obstacles, such as children, and continue folding with excessive force.

Photo: Own work by Damian B Oh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Hyundai IONIQ 9

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between March 17, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The company reported five owner complaints, two of which involved alleged minor injuries.

The Technical Failure

Investigation started in March 2026 revealed that the seat drive system does not consistently react to obstructions during the folding process. This causes the mechanism to exceed the manufacturer's specified force limits, creating a crushing hazard.

The Fix

Hyundai will update the software logic governing the seat drives. The remedy will be deployed via:

Over-the-air (OTA) updates for compatible vehicles.

Dealer visits for manual software installation.

Official notifications to owners begin November 9. Until the update is applied, Hyundai advises owners to exercise caution when using the automatic folding feature and keep children away from the moving seats.

Context and Precedent

Hyundai claims the Ioniq 9 uses a different architecture, motors, and software than the Palisade-a model previously subject to a similar defect that resulted in a fatality. However, this is part of a wider industry trend; Kia Telluride and Cadillac Vistiq both issued recalls for similar power-seat failures in 2026.