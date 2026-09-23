Kazakhstan proposes restoring a historic sanatorium once used by Soviet cosmonauts

Nearly half of Kazakhstan's health resorts are in critical condition, according to Kurultai MP Ekaterina Smolyakova. The lawmaker is urging the government to attract private investment to modernize the country's sanatoriums before landmark sites-including those previously used for astronaut recovery-become obsolete.

Photo: spaceflight.nasa.gov by NASA/Bill Ingalls, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Antenna on Baikonur, Kazakhstan

The Infrastructure Gap

Out of 257 sanatoriums nationwide, 41% are currently classified as unsatisfactory. Smolyakova highlights a severe degradation of material and technical bases, specifically citing the Barlyk-Arasan resort in the Abai region, known for its +42°C radon mineral springs.

The MP argues that while assets like Kapal-Arasan, Tekeli, Moyyldy, and Rakhmanov Springs represent existing "tourism capital," they are not contributing to the economy due to poor management and crumbling facilities.

Administrative Chaos

Beyond physical decay, Smolyakova pointed to a systemic failure in data management. Currently, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Bureau of National Statistics maintain unsynchronized records of the country's health resorts.

To fix this, the MP has proposed several concrete steps for the Cabinet of Ministers:

Establish a unified classification and digital registry of all health centers.

Legally separate medical services from general tourism activities.

Shift the burden of infrastructure maintenance for resort zones onto local akimats (administrations).

Secure long-term financing mechanisms to lower the entry barrier for private business.

Smolyakova noted that the continued operation of most existing resorts is currently due to the efforts of private entrepreneurs rather than state support.

Case Study: Rakhmanov Springs

The instability of these assets is evidenced by the Rakhmanov Springs sanatorium, which has repeatedly changed ownership. The facility is currently held by the East Kazakhstan Regional PPP Center, which is actively seeking new investors with medical licenses and industry experience to take over the site.