World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kazakhstan proposes restoring a historic sanatorium once used by Soviet cosmonauts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Nearly half of Kazakhstan's health resorts are in critical condition, according to Kurultai MP Ekaterina Smolyakova. The lawmaker is urging the government to attract private investment to modernize the country's sanatoriums before landmark sites-including those previously used for astronaut recovery-become obsolete.

Antenna on Baikonur, Kazakhstan
Photo: spaceflight.nasa.gov by NASA/Bill Ingalls, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Antenna on Baikonur, Kazakhstan

The Infrastructure Gap

Out of 257 sanatoriums nationwide, 41% are currently classified as unsatisfactory. Smolyakova highlights a severe degradation of material and technical bases, specifically citing the Barlyk-Arasan resort in the Abai region, known for its +42°C radon mineral springs.

The MP argues that while assets like Kapal-Arasan, Tekeli, Moyyldy, and Rakhmanov Springs represent existing "tourism capital," they are not contributing to the economy due to poor management and crumbling facilities.

Administrative Chaos

Beyond physical decay, Smolyakova pointed to a systemic failure in data management. Currently, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Bureau of National Statistics maintain unsynchronized records of the country's health resorts.

To fix this, the MP has proposed several concrete steps for the Cabinet of Ministers:

  • Establish a unified classification and digital registry of all health centers.
  • Legally separate medical services from general tourism activities.
  • Shift the burden of infrastructure maintenance for resort zones onto local akimats (administrations).
  • Secure long-term financing mechanisms to lower the entry barrier for private business.

Smolyakova noted that the continued operation of most existing resorts is currently due to the efforts of private entrepreneurs rather than state support.

Case Study: Rakhmanov Springs

The instability of these assets is evidenced by the Rakhmanov Springs sanatorium, which has repeatedly changed ownership. The facility is currently held by the East Kazakhstan Regional PPP Center, which is actively seeking new investors with medical licenses and industry experience to take over the site.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Business
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Popular
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor

A major infrastructure project in southern Primorye has fundamentally changed the logistical link between a strategic border crossing and the federal highway.

Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny
Race-ready Lada Granta Sport S1600 listed for 2.75 million rubles without track history Andrey Mihayloff America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny Andrey Nikolaev Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain Galina Tychinskaja
Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Russia Starts Serial Production of Hydraulic Fracturing Fleets for Domestic Oil Sector
Russia Starts Serial Production of Hydraulic Fracturing Fleets for Domestic Oil Sector
Last materials
Freezing bed bugs in a home freezer takes longer than you think
Kazakhstan proposes restoring a historic sanatorium once used by Soviet cosmonauts
Cooking frozen pelmeni in a multicooker: Technical guide
Physical barriers and distance are the most reliable ways to squirrel-proof feeders
How a citrus emulsion transforms earthy carrots into a refreshing salad
Race-ready Lada Granta Sport S1600 listed for 2.75 million rubles without track history
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
Cobalt blue emerges as autumn's primary contrast color
Baltic ringed seal population in Gulf of Finland drops to 135 individuals
Bleached hair length is limited by mechanical breakage rather than growth cycles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.