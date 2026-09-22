India mandates BIS certification for smartphone screen protectors from April 2027

The Indian government has added smartphone screen protectors to the list of products requiring compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, effective April 1, 2027. Under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, all screen protectors sold in India must now comply with Indian Standard IS 19348:2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SimonWaldherr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ iPhone

This regulatory move targets the elimination of sub-standard imports and establishes a quality baseline for a market estimated to reach a retail value of ₹20,000 crore by 2025. Screen protectors become the 66th category under this mandate, joining other electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and LED televisions.

The mandate provides a direct advantage to domestic manufacturers. Optiemus Infracom has already established a production facility in Noida, utilising technology from US-based Corning. The company plans to add capacity for 2 crore units and expects to begin shipments by January 2027, projecting revenues of ₹1,800-2,000 crore from its tempered glass business in the current financial year.

Industry analysts suggest the shift will fundamentally alter the supply chain for a market that consumes over 500 million units annually. According to Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the requirement is expected to foster a quality-driven industry valued between ₹12,000 and ₹16,000 crore. This transition is estimated to create approximately 60,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate ₹2,000 crore in GST revenue.