World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India mandates BIS certification for smartphone screen protectors from April 2027

World

The Indian government has added smartphone screen protectors to the list of products requiring compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, effective April 1, 2027. Under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, all screen protectors sold in India must now comply with Indian Standard IS 19348:2025.

iPhone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SimonWaldherr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
iPhone

This regulatory move targets the elimination of sub-standard imports and establishes a quality baseline for a market estimated to reach a retail value of ₹20,000 crore by 2025. Screen protectors become the 66th category under this mandate, joining other electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and LED televisions.

The mandate provides a direct advantage to domestic manufacturers. Optiemus Infracom has already established a production facility in Noida, utilising technology from US-based Corning. The company plans to add capacity for 2 crore units and expects to begin shipments by January 2027, projecting revenues of ₹1,800-2,000 crore from its tempered glass business in the current financial year.

Industry analysts suggest the shift will fundamentally alter the supply chain for a market that consumes over 500 million units annually. According to Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the requirement is expected to foster a quality-driven industry valued between ₹12,000 and ₹16,000 crore. This transition is estimated to create approximately 60,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate ₹2,000 crore in GST revenue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Topical Ruxolitinib Significantly Reduces Skin Lesions in Chronic GVHD Controlled Trial
Science
Topical Ruxolitinib Significantly Reduces Skin Lesions in Chronic GVHD Controlled Trial
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
Russia
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
Popular
Central Banks Repatriate Gold from Western Vaults to Avoid Asset Freezes

Nations including the Netherlands and France are moving gold out of U. S. vaults, with Spain now considering returning 289 tons to ensure sovereign control.

Central Banks Repatriate Gold from Western Vaults to Avoid Asset Freezes
Topical Ruxolitinib Significantly Reduces Skin Lesions in Chronic GVHD Controlled Trial
Topical Ruxolitinib Significantly Reduces Skin Lesions in Chronic GVHD Controlled Trial
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons
America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny Andrey Nikolaev Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain Galina Tychinskaja Extreme Summer Weather Changing Work and Travel Routines in Europe Margarita Kicherova
Japanese fighter jets operate from Indian soil for first time in Veer Guardian 2026 exercise
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
Last materials
Hybrid mice with 90% human cerebral cortices enable living models of brain pathology
Sculptra Stimulates Collagen Over Months Not Minutes
Amazon's Project Kuiper to Launch Satellite Internet in Uzbekistan's Remote Regions
Remote Work Boosts Output by 13% While Mandatory Office Returns Trigger Talent Exit
Kyrgyzstan to Acquire Ten US-Made Freight Locomotives for Fleet Modernization
Thread Lifts Split Into Mechanical Repositioning and Collagen Stimulation
WhatsApp ends free mass messaging for Kazakhstan business accounts
Kazakhstan undercuts Uzbekistan on SUVs while budget sedans remain 10% cheaper in Uzbekistan
Perinatal Center in Kazakhstan Records Sixth Set of Triplets This Year
Different thermal methods for repurposing leftover mashed potatoes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.