Amazon's Project Kuiper to Launch Satellite Internet in Uzbekistan's Remote Regions

Amazon is preparing to launch satellite internet services in Uzbekistan via its Project Kuiper initiative (referred to as Amazon Leo). The move signals a shift toward satellite-based infrastructure to bypass the high cost of laying fiber in the country's rugged and remote interior.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Means of space communication

Bridging the Last Mile

The entry of a global satellite provider targets a specific structural weakness in Uzbekistan's digital economy: the disparity between urban connectivity and the isolated regions where terrestrial networks are absent or unreliable. By deploying low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Amazon aims to provide high-speed access to areas where traditional infrastructure is physically or economically unfeasible.

Beyond Basic Connectivity

The rollout is not limited to consumer internet. The company intends to integrate a broader suite of digital tools, including:

Cloud Infrastructure: Bringing AWS-integrated cloud solutions to remote business hubs.

Bringing AWS-integrated cloud solutions to remote business hubs. Public Services: Enabling the digitalization of healthcare and education in regions currently cut off from the national grid.

Enabling the digitalization of healthcare and education in regions currently cut off from the national grid. Industrial Integration: Providing the data backbone for remote mining and agricultural operations.

Execution and Timeline

The deployment will follow a phased approach, prioritizing zones with the lowest current penetration rates. While commercial operations have not yet commenced, the launch is expected within the coming months.

For the international observer, this move is less about a new market entry and more about the technological leapfrogging of Uzbekistan's infrastructure. Instead of waiting for a slow rollout of physical cables, the economy is moving directly toward a satellite-dependent digital layer to integrate its periphery into the national economic fold.