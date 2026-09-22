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Kyrgyzstan to Acquire Ten US-Made Freight Locomotives for Fleet Modernization

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has signed a contract to purchase 10 TE33AS series mainline freight locomotives from the US manufacturer Wabtec. The delivery is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Capacity and Fleet Impact

The acquisition will modernize approximately 30% of the existing rolling stock of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholy. President Sadyr Japarov has indicated a mandate to fully refresh the locomotive fleet within the next five years.

Infrastructure Constraints and Logistics

The upgrade of traction power is tied to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, scheduled for completion by 2030. The increase in freight volumes anticipated from this new corridor creates a physical requirement for higher capacity and more reliable motive power to handle transit flows across the country's regions.

Financial and Technical Framework

The deal was finalized in New York during meetings between the Kyrgyz presidency, representatives from Wabtec, and the Export-Import Bank of the United States. This marks the first large-scale technical cooperation of this type between the two nations.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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