WhatsApp ends free mass messaging for Kazakhstan business accounts

Starting October 1, WhatsApp is shifting the cost structure for companies using the WA Business Platform. Businesses in Kazakhstan will now pay for outbound messages sent to clients, marking a departure from the previous free model for automated communication.

Photo: Openverse by Alvy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Whatsapp

The pricing for the Kazakhstan market is set at approximately $0.018 (roughly 8 tenge) per message. To mitigate the impact on smaller operations, WhatsApp provides a monthly quota of 1,000 free messages per business number. Charges apply only after this limit is exceeded.

Under this structure, a company sending 10,000 messages in a single month would be billed for 9,000 units, totaling roughly $162 or 72,000 tenge.

The financial burden falls exclusively on the sender. End-users and clients will continue to receive and send messages free of charge. The change specifically targets entrepreneurs utilizing the WhatsApp Business Platform, including those integrating the app with CRM systems, chat-bots, and automated broadcasting services.

This shift is particularly significant for the Kazakhstani economy, where WhatsApp has evolved beyond a simple messenger into a primary commercial tool. The platform is utilized not only by large corporations but by a vast network of micro-businesses, independent artisans, and retail shops that rely heavily on mass messaging to maintain customer bases.