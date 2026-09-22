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Kazakhstan undercuts Uzbekistan on SUVs while budget sedans remain 10% cheaper in Uzbekistan

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A comparative analysis of vehicle pricing in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reveals a fragmented market where the cost of a car depends less on the brand and more on the vehicle class and origin of supply. While budget sedans remain cheaper in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan has become a more competitive hub for mid-range crossovers and Chinese imports.

Chevrolet Cobalt
Photo: wikipediа by RL GNZLZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Chevrolet Cobalt

The Cobalt Paradox: Local Production vs. Import

The Chevrolet Cobalt, a staple of the Central Asian budget segment, exhibits a clear price gap. In Kazakhstan, the 2026 model with a 1.5-liter engine and automatic transmission starts at 6.5 million tenge (approximately 171 million soums).

In Uzbekistan, the Cobalt Style MCM is priced at 156.1 million soums. This creates a 10% premium in the Kazakh market, amounting to a difference of roughly 570,000 tenge.

When measured against purchasing power, the gap is more pronounced. With average monthly wages in Uzbekistan at 7.1 million soums (roughly 270,000 tenge) for H1 2026, the price difference for a Cobalt exceeds two average monthly salaries in Uzbekistan, whereas Kazakhstan's average wage for the same period stood at 480,500 tenge.

The Crossover Shift: Kazakhstan's Competitive Edge

The trend reverses when moving from budget sedans to higher-value segments. Kazakhstan offers significantly lower entry prices for popular Korean and Chinese crossovers, suggesting different import structures or dealer agreements.

Korean Models

  • Hyundai Tucson: Starts at 12.5 million tenge in Kazakhstan, compared to roughly 16.3 million tenge (429 million soums) in Uzbekistan. Difference: 3.8 million tenge.
  • Kia Sportage: Starts at 12.8 million tenge in Kazakhstan versus 16.4 million tenge (432.2 million soums) in Uzbekistan. Difference: 3.6 million tenge.

Chinese Brands

The disparity persists with Chinese manufacturers, where Kazakhstan frequently undercuts the Uzbek market:

  • Hyundai Mufasa: 12 million tenge (KZ) vs 14 million tenge (UZ).
  • Changan CS55 Plus: 10.5 million tenge (KZ) vs 11.4 million tenge (UZ).
  • Jetour X70: 9.9 million tenge (KZ) vs 10.9 million tenge (UZ).
  • Haval Jolion: 8.75 million tenge (KZ) vs 10.6 million tenge (UZ).

Structural Nuances

These price differentials do not necessarily translate into a viable grey-market import strategy. The raw numbers omit several critical variables: specific trim levels, engine configurations, and regional specifications. Furthermore, any cross-border movement of vehicles would incur logistics costs, customs duties, and certification fees, which likely erase the nominal price advantage.

The data suggests a bifurcated market: Uzbekistan retains a pricing advantage in the entry-level segment (likely tied to local assembly), while Kazakhstan provides better access to the mid-to-high segment of the SUV market.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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