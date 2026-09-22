Perinatal Center in Kazakhstan Records Sixth Set of Triplets This Year

A 27-year-old woman in Almaty has given birth to triplets via cesarean section, adding three sons to her family alongside her four-year-old child. The infants, named Omar, Miras, and Muslim, are currently receiving care at City Perinatal Center No. 2.

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Medical Details and Current Status

According to the city's health department, the pregnancy was trichorionic triamniotic, meaning each fetus developed with its own placenta and amniotic sac. At birth, the infants weighed between 1,740 and 1,978 grams and measured between 34 and 37 centimeters.

Post-birth medical interventions included two days of mechanical ventilation for one of the infants who required intensive respiratory support. Currently, all three newborns are undergoing CPAP therapy. Medical staff report that the infants' condition is improving, though they remain hospitalized for observation.

Regional Birth Statistics

This case marks the sixth set of triplets born in Almaty since the start of the year. During the same period, the city has recorded 603 sets of twins.