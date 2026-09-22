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German cruiser SMS Emden shells Madras in 1914 bringing World War I to Indian shores

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The bombardment of Madras on 7 November 1914 brought the reality of World War I to Indian shores, challenging the assumption that the conflict would remain a European affair. In a ten-minute strike, the German cruiser SMS Emden fired 125 shells at the city, targeting the British naval base and causing casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

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Prior to the attack, the SMS Emden had spent months raiding Allied merchant shipping across the Indian Ocean. The strike on Madras was a calculated move to disrupt British naval supremacy and destabilize coastal control in India.

While the physical damage to buildings and infrastructure was significant, the event shifted the British administration's perception of regional security. The raid proved that distance provided no immunity from global warfare, marking a rare instance of direct enemy combat operations on the Indian mainland during the Great War.

The SMS Emden was eventually intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Navy, but the attack remains a distinct marker in India's military history, illustrating the global reach of the 1914 conflict.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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