Yandex Robotaxis to launch commercial service in Kazakhstan by 2027

Kazakhstan plans to launch commercial autonomous taxi services in 2027, according to Minister of Digital Development Zhanaslan Madiev.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dllu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Unmanned vehicle

The rollout follows pilot tests currently running in Almaty, Astana, and Kosshy. In Almaty, Yandex Qazaqstan has already deployed a single autonomous vehicle to map the city and gather operational data. According to Yandex Qazaqstan CEO Timur Shalekenov, the vehicle must complete several thousand test kilometers before the service transitions to paid trips.

The government has already established a regulatory framework for the project. In August, the cabinet approved rules governing the operation of autonomous transport, specifically including taxi services.

While a single vehicle is currently active in Almaty for mapping, the full commercial scale-up across the three designated cities is slated for 2027.