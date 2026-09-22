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Supreme Court signals no prosecution for conscientious refusal to sing Vande Mataram

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India's Supreme Court has indicated that people who choose not to sing some or all of the verses of Vande Mataram, India's National Song, should not face criminal prosecution if their refusal is based on a genuine matter of conscience.

People of Delhi
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Darya Aslamova
People of Delhi

The observation came from a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The court is hearing a petition filed by Carnatic vocalist T. M. Krishna, who is challenging the constitutional validity of rules governing the National Song, including government directives requiring the complete version to be sung at official events.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi referred to a landmark 1986 Supreme Court decision, Bijoe Emmanuel v. State of Kerala. In that case, the court protected three schoolchildren who had refused to sing India's National Anthem because of their religious beliefs. The court ruled that the children had shown respect by standing during the anthem and that the state could not force them to sing in violation of their conscience.

Justice Bagchi suggested that the same constitutional principle could apply to people who decline to sing Vande Mataram.

Challenge to Criminal Penalties

Krishna's petition challenges Section 3 of India's Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as amended in 2026. Under the amended law, deliberately preventing others from singing the National Anthem or National Song, or disrupting an assembly during such a performance, can result in up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

The petition also challenges directives issued by India's Ministry of Home Affairs requiring the complete six-stanza version of Vande Mataram to be performed at government and ceremonial events.

Krishna argues that compulsory singing of the full text can force people to recite verses containing references to Hindu deities. He maintains that such a requirement could infringe constitutional protections relating to freedom of speech, personal liberty, and freedom of religion and conscience.

The petition does not dispute the importance of respecting national symbols. Instead, it argues that respect for a national symbol should not allow the state to compel citizens to sing when doing so conflicts with their personal beliefs or conscience.

The Supreme Court has given the central government two weeks to respond to Krishna's petition. He has also asked the court to temporarily suspend enforcement of the challenged provisions while the case is being considered.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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