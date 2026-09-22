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Kazakhstan Blocks 70,000 Right-Hand Drive Vehicles

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inDrive Kazakhstan has blocked over 70,000 right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles from its platform. The move follows a crackdown on the use of these cars for intercity passenger transport, which is illegal under local regulations.

Car evacuation
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ruben de Rijcke, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Car evacuation

VIN Tracking and Illegal Conversions

Aray Bekembaev, General Director of inDrive Kazakhstan, reported at a government meeting that the company is now identifying vehicles that have undergone illegal conversions from right-hand to left-hand drive. The service uses VIN numbers to detect and block these modified cars.

Currently, RHD vehicles are restricted to courier and delivery services only; they are barred from passenger transport.

Government Enforcement

Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov confirmed that police and the Ministry of Transport are conducting raids to penalize violators. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov specifically ordered a crackdown on RHD Toyota Alphard minivans used for intercity travel, citing their involvement in high-fatality road accidents.

According to inDrive, the company has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward RHD passenger cars since 2023. This latest purge follows a separate action in which the platform disabled 33,000 driver accounts over the past year.

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