Number of Overweight and Underweight People Rising Across India Equally

India is facing a simultaneous rise in obesity and underweight cases, creating a dual burden of malnutrition that complicates national health strategies, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Darya Aslamova A bright street market in India with a minibus and goods

The data highlights a sharp divergence in health outcomes. While the percentage of underweight women has seen a slight decline, there is a significant increase in the number of overweight and obese individuals. This shift points to changing dietary habits and a move toward more sedentary routines.

The impact varies by geography. Residents in urban centres show higher rates of obesity. In contrast, rural populations continue to struggle with underweight conditions, driven by persistent gaps in nutrition and limited access to primary healthcare facilities.

Addressing these contrasting crises requires specific interventions: reforming nutritional standards in schools and community centres, launching targeted public awareness campaigns, and updating health policies to tackle both ends of the malnutrition spectrum.