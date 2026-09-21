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US Eyes $414 Million Investment in Niger’s Uranium Sector

World

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has greenlit a potential $414 million loan to Global Atomic, a Canadian firm, for the development of the Dasa uranium mine in Niger. This significant investment aims to bolster the U.S. supply chain for nuclear fuel and decrease dependence on Russia and Kazakhstan.

Mineral
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Mineral

Strategic Investment in Niger's Uranium Sector

The Dasa mine, situated between Agadez and Arlit, represents one of the most substantial uranium discoveries in the past two decades. The DFC's capital infusion is poised to enable Global Atomic to commence extraction operations, marking a critical step in developing this key resource.

Shifting Geopolitical Landscape in the Sahel

This U.S. investment underscores a persistent Western economic engagement in Niger, even as political ties between Niamey and France have frayed. While French company Orano navigates legal challenges with the Nigerien government over mining rights in Imouraren, the United States and Canada are forging ahead with new investment agreements.

Eastern Powers Expand Influence in the Region

Concurrently, Russia, China, and Turkey are intensifying their presence in the Sahelian region. Rosatom offers comprehensive packages integrating resource extraction with security and energy initiatives. China is re-engaging in expansion projects following the resolution of disputes in the oil sector, while Turkey focuses on infrastructure and gold mining ventures.

Challenges and Risks for Investors

The operational environment in northern Niger, particularly along the crucial Agadez-Arlit corridor, remains precarious due to ongoing instability and active combat. Investors must also contend with a volatile business climate marked by the potential for nationalization and the renegotiation of existing contracts.

The Dasa Project as a Bellwether for Western Influence

The successful execution of the Dasa project will serve as a critical test of the West's ability to maintain economic leverage within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). Should the DFC funding falter, it is highly probable that Moscow and Beijing will move to fill the resulting void in the mining sector.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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