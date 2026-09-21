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Oil at $100 Could Push India Inflation to 6%, Drive up Import Bills

World

Crude oil prices breaching the $100 per barrel mark could push India's retail inflation toward 6% by the next quarter, potentially forcing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, according to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency at Kotak Securities.

Oil rig at sunset
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Oil rig at sunset

The surge in oil costs directly impacts India's current account deficit and drives up import bills, which puts downward pressure on the rupee. This mechanism creates a secondary inflationary loop, where a weaker currency further increases the cost of imported energy and goods.

While the Indian government utilizes strategic reserves and subsidies to buffer the immediate shock, Banerjee notes that these are temporary cushions. He argues that lasting stability requires a shift toward energy diversification and higher efficiency to reduce the systemic vulnerability caused by oil import dependence.

Beyond monetary policy, sustained high prices threaten the fiscal deficit. Increased spending on imports risks widening the gap in the government's balance sheet, complicating the effort to maintain economic growth while keeping price volatility in check.

The RBI's next move depends on whether domestic price pressures intensify. If crude stays elevated, the central bank may shift from monitoring to aggressive monetary tightening to prevent inflation from embedding further into the economy.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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